VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,833 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of VeriSign worth $360,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.03. 5,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.32. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,080,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

