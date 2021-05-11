Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to $17.50 at Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CROMF remained flat at $$13.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.