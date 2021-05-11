SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Stephens

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 118.79% from the company’s previous close.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

SDC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 214,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,334. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $45,437,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 243,379 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

