The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,606,224 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.48% of Suncor Energy worth $590,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. 277,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,313,188. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.