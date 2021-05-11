Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to $41.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QBCRF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

QBCRF traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

