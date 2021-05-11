State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,418 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

