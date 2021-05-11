Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

JAG stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$11.30. The stock has a market cap of C$486.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.65.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

