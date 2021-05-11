Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $160.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

