Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

