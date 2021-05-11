Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 8,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.