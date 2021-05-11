Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.15). United Airlines reported earnings of ($9.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($12.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($5.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of UAL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 471,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,660,863. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,487,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in United Airlines by 185.4% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 463,491 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in United Airlines by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 372,049 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.