MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 1,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

