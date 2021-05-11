Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $435.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

