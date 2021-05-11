CoinDeal Token (CDL) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $323.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00084472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00107397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00797257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.61 or 0.09041587 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

