Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $274 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.51 million.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $319.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,419. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.38. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.90.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,421 shares of company stock worth $40,354,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

