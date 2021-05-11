DAD (DAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.68 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $81.68 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00084472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00107397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00797257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.61 or 0.09041587 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

