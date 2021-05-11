Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

