Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 63,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 652,901 shares.The stock last traded at $17.81 and had previously closed at $18.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $7,850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

