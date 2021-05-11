Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Up 4.5%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.32. Approximately 6,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 356,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth $2,044,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.