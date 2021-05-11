ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $590.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

NOW traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $469.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.03 and a 200-day moving average of $526.99. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $351.29 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,230. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

