Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.52. 105,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,873. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. The firm has a market cap of C$305.39 million and a PE ratio of -33.73.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

