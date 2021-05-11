Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Up 3.4%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 8,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 899,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,755.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

