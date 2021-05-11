Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 681,912 shares.The stock last traded at $42.68 and had previously closed at $45.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

