Sfmg LLC Sells 62,107 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,107 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. 514,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

