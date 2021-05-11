MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,470 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 77,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,119. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.