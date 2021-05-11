MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 965 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in KB Home were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

KBH traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 10,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,810. KB Home has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,277 shares of company stock valued at $8,647,723 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

