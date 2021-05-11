iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. 3,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,246. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

