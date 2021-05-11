MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires 6,305 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.15% of Helen of Troy worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.69. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $158.97 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.