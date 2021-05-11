MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 89,460 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 57,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

