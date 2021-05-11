Sfmg LLC Trims Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 3.9% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $33,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $7.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.62. 1,393,313 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.79.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

