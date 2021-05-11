Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 19,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,112,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several research analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

