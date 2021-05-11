Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 325,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,528,000 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

