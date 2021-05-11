HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells $273,600.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,632.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,743. The stock has a market cap of $454.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

