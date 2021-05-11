Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 21.3% Higher

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) rose 21.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 2,215,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 355,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

AOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.41 million and a PE ratio of -33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

