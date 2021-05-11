Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $722,082.60 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.10. 19,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

