Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.09

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

FNCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

