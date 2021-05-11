Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 8.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $25.40. 101,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,169,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $740,998.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

