CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $16.23

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $15.00. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 23,786 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $526.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

