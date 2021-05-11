Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 227,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

