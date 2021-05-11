Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 297,527 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $7.68.

About Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 100 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

