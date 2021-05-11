The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down to $20.31

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $18.71. The RealReal shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 55,841 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Cowen increased their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Insiders have sold a total of 30,873 shares of company stock worth $837,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

