Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.8% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.78. 99,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

