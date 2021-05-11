Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 6,981 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.65. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

