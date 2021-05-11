Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,560 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE MO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 105,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,840,071. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

