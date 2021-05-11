B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

