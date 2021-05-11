Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $3.89. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 13,001 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $690.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $70,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

