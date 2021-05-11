Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $160.14

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.14, but opened at $142.16. Chart Industries shares last traded at $145.01, with a volume of 531 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $108,942,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,674,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,936,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
