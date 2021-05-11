Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $160.14

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.14, but opened at $142.16. Chart Industries shares last traded at $145.01, with a volume of 531 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $108,942,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,674,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,936,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

