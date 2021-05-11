ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $6.83. ReneSola shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 7,709 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.