Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $194.60

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.60, but opened at $175.19. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $180.41, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

