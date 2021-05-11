MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 3,750 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 1.21% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 2,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

